SHERRILL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A couple from Sherrill was sentenced this week after scamming Central New Yorkers for $760,000.
David and Romona Wright pleaded guilty in September to defrauding more than two dozen friends and acquaintances in a scheme involving a rehabilitative hospital bed marketed by their former company.
The Wrights instead spent that money on a yacht, two luxury SUV’s, Rolex watches, and a timeshare. They also pocketed $100,000 in cash.
David Wright will spend two to six years in prison. Romana Wright got five years probation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Starting to cool off in central New York
- Victim in Christmas Eve Turtle Street shooting has died
- Trombi’s Tower: Destiny USA’s newest attraction
- Eastwood Christmas tree hit by a car for second consecutive year
- Sherrill couple sentenced for scamming friends and acquaintances out of $760,000
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App