Sherrill couple sentenced for scamming friends and acquaintances out of $760,000

SHERRILL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A couple from Sherrill was sentenced this week after scamming Central New Yorkers for $760,000.

David and Romona Wright pleaded guilty in September to defrauding more than two dozen friends and acquaintances in a scheme involving a rehabilitative hospital bed marketed by their former company.

The Wrights instead spent that money on a yacht, two luxury SUV’s, Rolex watches, and a timeshare. They also pocketed $100,000 in cash.

David Wright will spend two to six years in prison. Romana Wright got five years probation.

