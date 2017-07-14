Sherrill Manufacturing could be exclusive military supplier

Forks, knives and spoons made in Oneida County might soon be the only ones used on American Army bases and Navy ships.

If written into law, the House of Representatives will include Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, requiring the military to buy local.

If the military wants its flatware American-made, it will be flatware made right here in Central New York at Sherrill Manufacturing.

“We would be able to increase the size of our factory, we would add employees, all of the folks that supply us. Including our buffing supplier in Utica, our steel supplier, they would all benefit from this,” said Greg Owens, the CEO of Sherrill Manufacturing.

The government is already Sherrill Manufacturing’s largest customer, at about $800,000 a year.

The Berry Amendment restricts the Department of Defense from buying goods made outside the United States. Until 2006, it included flatware made by Oneida Limited, until it shut down.

The same factory, now Sherrill Manufacturing, hopes to be included in the law again.

With bi-partisan support, Tenney and Senator Chuck Schumer have been long-time advocates of the company.

“Despite all the political rhetoric today and the shenanigans in the newspaper, our representatives in Washington are actually doing what they’re supposed to be doing, trying to help their constituents, trying to help their country,” Owens said.