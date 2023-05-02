SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You could be singing “Second Chance” alongside Shinedown come September.

They’ll be taking on the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on September 13, 2023.

They will have guests Papa Roach and Spiritbox with them.

This concert follows Shinedown’s fall leg of The Revolution’s Live Tour, with Syracuse being one of the only New York venues announced for the second half.

If you haven’t listened to them already, some of Shinedown’s classics are “Second Chance,” “Sound of Madness,” “Cut the Cord,” “45,” and more.

“This week, the band’s hit single “A Symptom of Being Human” jumped into the Top 25 at Hot AC Radio,” said Live Nation

Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at Live Nation.

Various presales will be available Wednesday, May 3, through Thursday, May 4. VIP packages featuring exclusive access are available for purchase according to Live Nation.

For all show/ticketing details for the fall dates and previously announced dates please visit Shinedown’s website.