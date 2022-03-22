SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The rock band “Shinedown” is coming to Syracuse. They will be bringing their Planet Zero World Tour to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Saturday, September 17, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Here are other concerts scheduled for the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview:

6/19 – The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour 7 p.m.

6/23 – Steely Dan 7:30 p.m.

6/29 – The Chicks 7:30 p.m.

7/5 – Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Tour 7:30 p.m.

7/8 – Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour 7 p.m.

7/9 – Lynyrd Skynyrd: Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour 7 p.m.

7/13 – CHEER LIVE 7:30 p.m.

8/2 – Incubus 7 p.m.

8/11 – Kenny Chesney: Here & Now Tour 2022 7:30 p.m.

8/13 – KROCK presents Alice In Chains with Breaking Benjamin and Bush 5:30 p.m.

8/17 – Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire 7 p.m.

9/9 – Styx and REO Speedwagon: Live & UnZoomed Tour 6:45 p.m.

9/15 – Jason Aldean: Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour 7:30 p.m.