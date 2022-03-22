SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The rock band “Shinedown” is coming to Syracuse. They will be bringing their Planet Zero World Tour to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Saturday, September 17, at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.
