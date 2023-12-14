SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 39,000 pairs of shoes were dropped off this year for Ralph Rotella’s shoe drive, setting a new record.

Yet an already heartwarming event got even better when Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair in downtown Syracuse, was presented with a surprise.

After it was announced that they had collected 38,841 pairs of shoes, Deputy Commissioner of Onondaga County Parks Mark Nicotra, had something to give to the person who is always giving back.

“So Ralph, last time I was in there, I noticed that the only proclamation you didn’t have on your wall was from our county executive. So, I called Ryan up, I said ‘Ryan, Ralphie needs to be celebrated in Onondaga County,’ and he was more than gracious to do it,” said Nicotra to Rotella.

Nicotra flipped over the proclamation, and just like that, Dec. 14 was declared “Ralph Rotella Day” in Onondaga County.

“FINALLY!” Rotella shouted with a smile from ear to ear.

Rotella has run Discount Shoe Repair since 1975. His annual shoe drive began back in 2011. Although he’s collected and donated thousands of shoes for the Rescue Mission, the numbers weren’t always that big.

“We started about 35 pair the first year, and next about 65, three years about 300, and after three years they came by thousands,” said Rotella.

Since the first drive, Rotella has helped collect and donate 210,000 pairs of shoes.

Rotella says this year, people came from all over the state to help.

“Monday, this guy from Ohio, him and his wife come over to see his relatives and they brought boxes and I ask the guy ‘How you know shoe drive?’,” Rotella explains.

It turns out, the couple is from Syracuse, and they still watch central New York news, which led them back to Rotella’s drive. They also keep up with what’s going on in Rome, Utica, Herkimer, Albany and more.

Rotella says he is speechless, like an angel with wings who can give to others.