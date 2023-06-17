SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 has confirmed that there was a shooting outside of Destiny USA.

Syracuse Police say it was an isolated shooting incident near the Solar Street entrance.

This is not an active shooter, and the stay in place has been lifted.

“Anyone that cannot reach their family member or friend, there will be a reunification point at the rear of Destiny USA at the Carousel entrance. No stores need to remain under lockdown, it is safe to evacuate the mall,” said SPD via Twitter.

911 says there is one victim, but they have no status on the extent of injuries.

NewsChannel 9 will update you when we learn more.