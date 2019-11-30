Police complete “sweep” of Destiny USA after shooting in food court, no suspect found

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Destiny USA is closed for the night after Syracuse Police say a man was shot in the leg on Friday evening.

The mall was evacuated and people were told to stay away from the area.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner says police were called to Destiny USA at 7:07 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Initial information indicated that it may have been fireworks, but police quickly determined there was a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was involved in an altercation or assault and shots were fired at that time.

The victim, a 20-year-old man was taken to Upstate University Hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

The suspect is not in custody. Police say as the scene unfolded there were numerous reports of the suspect running through the mall. Just before 11:00 p.m Friday, police completed a “sweep” of the mall and the suspect was not found and police say a threat is no longer present in the mall.

Police say this was not a random act and it was not an active shooter situation.

Syracuse police were assisted at the scene by numerous agencies from throughout Onondaga County and the New York State Police.

Chief Buckner says they will continue to have a significant police presence in the mall and other shopping locations around Central New York.