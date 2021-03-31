Shooting from vehicles injures bystanders on Syracuse’s southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two vehicles with the occupants shooting at one another as they drove through the southside of Syracuse have left a pregnant woman and a man injured.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Midland Avenue. That’s where officers found the 20-year-old woman and a 58-year-old male who happened to be driving in the area and was grazed in the head by a bullet. Both are expected to survive.

Police say the two vehicles were shooting at each other and the man and the woman were unintended targets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222