Shooting in Syracuse injures 17-year-old Friday night

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old is in the hospital and is expected to survive after he was shot in the arm Friday night.

Syracuse Police say they responded to the 100 block of West Kennedy St., about a half mile east of Kirk Park, at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. 

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive. 

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected