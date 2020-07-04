Shooting in Syracuse injures 17-year-old Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old is in the hospital and is expected to survive after he was shot in the arm Friday night.
Syracuse Police say they responded to the 100 block of West Kennedy St., about a half mile east of Kirk Park, at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.
The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
