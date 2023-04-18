SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police are investigating the second homicide in two days.

Police say a 22-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times in his upper torso.

Police were called to the 200 block Martin Luther King West near Cortland Avenue just before noon Tuesday for a reported shooting with injuries.

At the scene officers found the man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim has not been released. This is the sixth homicide of the year in Syracuse.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous reporting can be rendered through the Syracuse Police Department website located at https://www.syr.gov/police by utilizing the tip411 service. To submit a tip, click the “Public Information” tab then select the “Anonymous Tips” tab.