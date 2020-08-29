Shooting near St. Joseph’s Hospital early Saturday morning injures 2 men, both are expected to survive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were sent to the hospital after being shot near downtown Syracuse early Saturday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting with injuries call near the 200 block of N. State St. at approximately 2:41 a.m.
When police arrived at the scene they found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Police say a 33-year-old man was grazed in the head by a bullet, and a 32-year-old man was hit in the leg by a gunshot.
Both men were transported to Upstate Hospital where they are expected to survive.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or by using our Syracuse PD tips app.
