Shooting near Syracuse’s northside injures 2 Saturday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A shooting near the city’s northside Saturday afternoon injured two people, according to Syracuse Police.

Police say officers responded to the 900 block of Butternut St., near Franklin Elementary School, at approximately 3:40 p.m., for reports of a shooting with injuries.

At the scene, officers say they located a 21-year-old man who was shot in the hand.

According to police, a short time later, officers found another victim. This time it was a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

Both men were transported to Upstate Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or by using the Syracuse PD Tips app.