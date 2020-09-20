SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A shooting near the city’s northside Saturday afternoon injured two people, according to Syracuse Police.
Police say officers responded to the 900 block of Butternut St., near Franklin Elementary School, at approximately 3:40 p.m., for reports of a shooting with injuries.
At the scene, officers say they located a 21-year-old man who was shot in the hand.
According to police, a short time later, officers found another victim. This time it was a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the back.
Both men were transported to Upstate Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or by using the Syracuse PD Tips app.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Foot Locker turning U.S. stores into temporary voter registration sites
- CNY had 2nd highest COVID-19 positive rate among all 10 New York regions Saturday
- 5 Questions with Darryl Johnson on Buffalo Kickoff Live
- Shooting near Syracuse’s northside injures 2 Saturday afternoon
- One man killed in Saturday shooting just west of Syracuse University
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App