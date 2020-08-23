Shooting near Syracuse’s northside kills 1 woman early Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after one woman was killed in a shooting near the city’s northside.
According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Josephine St. for reports of a shooting with injuries at approximately 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived at the scene they found a 34-year-old woman who had been shot in the stomach.
The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Multiple bullet casings were also located at the scene.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or by using our Syracuse PD app.
