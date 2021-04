Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)–Police responded to a shotting with injuries at the 1100 black of Hawley Avenue in Syracuse.

A 15-year-old male was transported to Upstate Hospital for a gunshot wound in the leg and a non-penetrating wound in the head. The victim is expected to survive.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.