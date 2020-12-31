Shooting on Syracuse’s Northside sends man to hospital with serious gunshot wound

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were called to the area of North Clinton Street and Bear Street just after 10:45 a.m. Thursday for a shots fired complaint.

Shortly after the call, a 27-year-old man arrived at Saint Joseph’s Hospital with a serious gunshot wound to the back.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call at 315-442-5222.

