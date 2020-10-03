SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after two people were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of W. Lafayette Ave., near Danforth Middle School, at approximately 4:52 a.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
At the scene, officers say they found evidence of shots fired, but no victims were located.
Then a short time later, a 32-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were brought to two different area hospitals, by separate vehicles, with gunshot wounds to their legs.
Police say both victims are expected to survive.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police investigate hit and run near the Ithaca Commons Friday night
- Shooting on Syracuse’s southside injures 2 Saturday morning
- News on the Go for Saturday, October 3rd
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Saturday, October 3rd!
- WATCH: Some sun and some showers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App