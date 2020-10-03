Shooting on Syracuse’s southside injures 2 Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after two people were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of W. Lafayette Ave., near Danforth Middle School, at approximately 4:52 a.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries. 

At the scene, officers say they found evidence of shots fired, but no victims were located. 

Then a short time later, a 32-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were brought to two different area hospitals, by separate vehicles, with gunshot wounds to their legs. 

Police say both victims are expected to survive. 

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

