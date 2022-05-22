(WSYR-TV) — Violence in Syracuse Saturday night spilled over into the early hours of Sunday morning with two men receiving injuries.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, around 10:59 Saturday night, they responded to Upstate University Hospital where a 36-year-old man was there with stab wounds in his back. The man is expected to survive but information on the location of the of the stabbing is unclear.

Then, nearly four hours later, SPD was back at Upstate for a 21-year-old man who was shot in the foot. Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Maurice Avenue. The man is expected to survive.

If you have information on either incident, police would like you to call 315-442-5222.