Shooting Wednesday night sends one to Upstate Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just after 9:30 Wednesday night, Syracuse Police responded to the 200 block of Griffiths Street for a shooting with injuries call.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old man who was shot in the midsection, officials said.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police say the incident location was determined to be in the 300 block of Fobes Avenue.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

