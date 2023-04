SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police were sent to 1100 Block of South McBride Street last night, April 14, for a shooting with injuries call.

When police arrived, around 9:27 p.m., they found a 20-year-old male who had been shot in his groin and arm.

The individual was taken to Upstate Hospital, and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.