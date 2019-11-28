Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

UPDATE: Syracuse Police make an arrest following shooting on city’s south side

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say a 30-year-old man is under arrest after shooting a 28-year-old man and hitting a 22-year-old woman in the head with the gun.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of South Salina Street.

Officers say James Junious armed himself with a handgun after he became upset at a family get-together. He’s accused of pistol-whipping a woman, causing a head injury, before he fired several shots, hitting a man in the elbow.

Both victims were brought to Upstate University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Junious was arrested and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment. He was brought to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected