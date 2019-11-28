UPDATE: Syracuse Police make an arrest following shooting on city’s south side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say a 30-year-old man is under arrest after shooting a 28-year-old man and hitting a 22-year-old woman in the head with the gun.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of South Salina Street.

Officers say James Junious armed himself with a handgun after he became upset at a family get-together. He’s accused of pistol-whipping a woman, causing a head injury, before he fired several shots, hitting a man in the elbow.

Both victims were brought to Upstate University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Junious was arrested and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment. He was brought to the Onondaga County Justice Center.