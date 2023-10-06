WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shop and sample locally grown food at North Star Orchards in Westmoreland on Nov. 4 at Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County’s Taste of CNY.

The tasting event held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. celebrates all things local to Central New York, highlighting some of the regions best-grown and produced products.

Taste of CNY celebrates local farmers and producers who make the CNY region unique.

“Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County is bringing back the tasting event that celebrates all things local to Central New York! The event highlights some of the region’s best-grown and produced products. It’s an opportunity for food enthusiasts, families, and anyone with a palate for local foods to come together and experience all the factors of Central New York!” said Alex Harrington, Ag/4-H communications coordinator for Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County.

The free event provides food enthusiasts, families and anyone an opportunity to come together and experience all the flavors of CNY, explore a local greenhouse and go on a cider mill tour at the orchard.

Cider mill tours will happen at 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. More information can be found on Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County’s Facebook page.

2023 Vendor Information

Interested in being a vendor? There is no fee to participate, but Committee approval is required upon completion of your registration.

Vendors are required to provide free samples and can register online here.