Shop Local At Witty Wicks This Holiday Season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The holiday season is the perfect time to shop and support local, and just in time for Christmas, Witty Wicks in Township 5 has something for everyone on your list.

Owner Aubrey Panek and Retail Manager Cassie McNeill can help in a variety of ways, from putting together locally-inspired gift baskets to suggesting a favorite holiday scented candle. Shoppers can also purchase a Township 5 Gift Pack to shop and dine in Township 5.

Find great products and unique gifts at Witty Wicks at Township 5 in Camillus. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also always shop online at WittyWicks.com and connect with them on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected