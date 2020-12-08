Shop Local At Witty Wicks This Holiday Season

The holiday season is the perfect time to shop and support local, and just in time for Christmas, Witty Wicks in Township 5 has something for everyone on your list.

Owner Aubrey Panek and Retail Manager Cassie McNeill can help in a variety of ways, from putting together locally-inspired gift baskets to suggesting a favorite holiday scented candle. Shoppers can also purchase a Township 5 Gift Pack to shop and dine in Township 5.

Find great products and unique gifts at Witty Wicks at Township 5 in Camillus. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also always shop online at WittyWicks.com and connect with them on social media.