SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s always something to do once the weather starts getting warm in Syracuse!

This spring, enjoy the weather, take a walk and hit the small markets and shops that will be hosting events this spring, including everyone’s favorite event, Shop Small Sunday!

The Bank Alley Social Club, which is located at the McCarthy Mercantile, wants to showcase the talent and fun events coming to Downtown Syracuse in the spring.

If you’re looking for something fun to do, buy unique gifts for friends and loved ones or just want to explore what Downtown Syracuse has to offer then these are some events you don’t want to miss.

Spring events at the McCarthy Mercantile

Thrift Hop #3

Join Just Bros Vintage and McCarthy Mercantile’s Thrift Hop #3 on Saturday, April 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Enjoy thrifting some vintage clothing including many graphic tee’s to choose from as well as collectibles, retro games and more.

Upstate Eats

Shop, snack and support local at the 2nd annual Upstate Eats event on April 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. presented by SavorCuse, Bank Alley Social Club and Wildflowers Armory.

Enjoy $1 samples from 12 local restaurants across CNY while listening to live music from Andy Shredder.

Syracuse Food Truck Association Food Truck Battle

The largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history is back on Saturday, May 13. Enjoy food from 50-plus trucks at the NYS Fairgrounds Chevy Court from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wildflowers has partnered with SFTA to bring some handmade vendors to their events as well and the Bank Alley Social Club will oversee the VIP music area.

Shop Small Sundays at Salt City Market

The Shop Small Sunday Series is returning to Salt City Market this year with three different dates, one in the spring and two in the summer.

On select Sundays, Salt City Market fills up the parking lot with over 60 antique dealers, vintage curators, not-for-profit organizations and handmade artisan vendors. There will also be lots of food to choose from to eat from as well as live music to listen to.

This year’s sessions will start on Sunday, May 21, followed by Sunday, June 18 on Father’s Day and Sunday, July 23.

Bank Alley Urban Market

The Bank Alley Social Club is re-imagining its urban market as a pedestrian space filled with outdoor dining, buskers and artists with over 40 vendors on Sundays this Summer with four block parties.

Located on both sides of Bank Alley, between Jefferson and Fayette, and Fayette and Washington Streets, the parties are open to the public and free to attend.

Bank Alley Urban Market Block Parties schedule:

Sunday, May 14 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bank Alley Social Club at Harvey’s Garden

More into game nights? Then ‘Super Game Night’ at Harvey’s Garden is for you.

Super Game Night will be held every Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. starting on April 11 and going till August 29.

Gather a group for the biggest D & D campaign or for a game of Super Smash Bros. Make a double date night fun with a game of Cards Against Humanity or play a game of Pictionary with co-workers after a long day of work, no matter what game you’re into, Harvey’s Garden has got it.