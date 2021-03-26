Shop supporting young entrepreneurs holds grand opening celebration at Salt City Market

Salt City Market Opened in January 2021. Built by the Allyn Family Foundation it includes a food hall with vendors from CNY immigrant community and apartments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Supporting young entrepreneurs, “The Life” is holding its grand opening Saturday at the Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse.

“The Life” began as a collaboration between The Good Life Foundation, the Allyn Foundation, and Syracuse Urban Partnership, Inc. as a way to sell Salt City merchandise but grew into new partnerships that provide support for emerging entrepreneurs through Le Moyne College’s Madden School of Business and the Keenan Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Creativity. The store features items from various local vendors and entrepreneurs.

“We created ‘The Life’ to create a gateway into entrepreneurship for young Black and Brown entrepreneurs that typically do not have one,” said Good Life Foundation CEO, Hasan Stephens. “The collective partnership provides training, support, coaching, and experiential learning for young entrepreneurs that are just breaking into the market.”

The store launched with a soft opening on March 8 to test the market and work through initial obstacles. Now it’s ready for the grand opening.

The grand opening celebration will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will feature a DJ, appearances by the local entrepreneurs, and giveaways throughout the day.