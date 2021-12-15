‘Shop with a Cop’ returns to help Syracuse children for its 8th year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 8th year in a row, young children will have the chance to “Shop with a Cop” on December 18 at the Walmart Supercenter at 6438 Basile Rowe, East Syracuse.

When children shop with a cop, they will receive gift cards from donations raised through various agencies to buy holiday gifts for themselves and their families.

The Syracuse Police Department initially started this event to build positive relationships between Syracuse Police and the community and spread Christmas cheer to all involved.

Children selected to participate are from the City of Syracuse and have been victims or witnesses to criminal activities, fires, accidents, medical emergencies, or other unfortunate circumstances.

Registration begins at 9:15 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. and 20 children nominated will provide officers with an opportunity to accompany them individually to a day full of shopping and fun.

