Shoppers adjust to Wegmans new plastic bag ban

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Shoppers are getting adjusted to the new plastic bag ban at Wegmans.
As of Monday, January 27, the company is no longer offering plastic bags in its stores throughout New York State.
Along with its customers, the grocery store is also making the adjustments needed. The metal device that used to hold the plastic bags is now being used to fill shoppers’ reusable bags.
Wegmans sells reusable bags for 99 cents and paper bags for 5 cents, but if you want to save the money, you can bring your own bags from home.
The grocery store chain implemented the ban on plastic bags before the New York State law takes effect in March.
Ithaca and Corning were the first in Upstate New York to try it out, getting rid of plastic bags back in August.
Wegmans has been vocal on its stance of banning plastic bags, encouraging all of its customers to make the switch to re-usable bags.
The store recognizes there are still plastic bags out there, and have recycling bins throughout store locations where you can get rid of yours properly.
Here’s a list of other grocery and retail stores and how they’re planning for the statewide change:
- Goodwill: effective February 1, 2020
- Gap: effective March 1, 2020 and will offer a 5 cent bag fee
- Price Chopper: effective March 1, 2020 and charging 50 cents for reusable bags and 5 paper bags
- Tops: effective March 1, 2020 and offering several solutions including reusable and paper bags
The statewide ban of plastic bags goes into effect for all stores on March 1.
