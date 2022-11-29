SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police are on the lookout after a gun was pointed at a Destiny USA store manager and employees while trying to stop a robbery.

Police were called to Destiny USA around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon to a report of a theft at Finish Line. Three young men reportedly ran out of the store and workers chased them to the parking garage. Police say one of the men pulled out a handgun before getting into a car and driving away.

This comes as many are heading to the mall for holiday shopping and in the same calendar year as other armed robberies, a stabbing, and even a shooting at the mall.

Syracuse Police and Destiny USA have beefed up their security efforts in recent months but some concerned neighbors took to social media to share their frustrations, one person saying, “so much for being told there is extra security.”

Syracuse Police declined to comment about the latest incident in an interview but Lt. Matt Malinowski shared with NewsChannel 9 last week that they are continuing to have an enhanced presence at the mall and are encouraging shoppers to keep their heads on a swivel and travel in pairs whenever possible.

NewsChannel 9 also reached out to Destiny USA for comment but has not heard back.