Shoppers might want to start searching for holiday gifts now, experts say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — The holiday season is still months away, but experts are recommending you start holiday shopping right now – before the upcoming shipping surcharges – as well as projected supply shortages.

It may not be too early to start planning your holiday shopping. Several mail carriers across the country have announced shipping price increases heading your way in the coming months.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service have all announced temporary peak surcharges and fees coming later in the fall that will affect the upcoming holiday season.

FedEx announcing a $1.50 per piece price hike for ground economy packages while the USPS announced between a .25 cent and $5.00 price hike depending on the product and its weight. These surcharges will take effect between October 2021 and January of 2022.

The increase in prices come after a year-and-a-half after the pandemic started. Which leaves mail carriers to deal with labor shortages and increased demand due to online shopping.

“The real challenge comes from how the products are getting to the stores. So, while the CEO of Target can say they have $2 billion worth of inventory coming to the stores, no one is addressing how that product is getting to the stores. There aren’t enough truck drivers. There are not enough cargo trains. So, it becomes a logistics issue,” said Hitha Herzong, Chief Research Officer at H Squared Research.

These new delivery surcharges are adding pressure to retailers across the country as they decide to absorb these price hikes or pass them on to the consumer.

The best way to be sure you beat the shipping trouble this holiday season is to buy early and plan ahead.