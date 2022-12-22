DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a mad dash for shoppers Thursday night as they flocked to stores to pick up their final gifts and holiday fixings before a flash freeze expected for Friday hits.
The Marshall’s plaza in DeWitt was packed, with no parking spots in sight, and shoppers say the lines inside the stores were jampacked.
“We’ve got a lot of last-minute shopping to do, I thought I was ahead of the game a couple of weeks ago but on the way out the door, I got this big list and said hey go finish up,” shopper Michael Helms said.
A theme for many shoppers Thursday night who were fine with braving the rain to avoid the ice and snow on Friday.
But for others like Chris Magill, the impending storm was news to him having just moved to Syracuse from Charlotte, North Carolina.
But for those well versed in winter, they tell me this storm won’t put a stop to their holiday celebrations.