DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a mad dash for shoppers Thursday night as they flocked to stores to pick up their final gifts and holiday fixings before a flash freeze expected for Friday hits.

The Marshall’s plaza in DeWitt was packed, with no parking spots in sight, and shoppers say the lines inside the stores were jampacked.

“We’ve got a lot of last-minute shopping to do, I thought I was ahead of the game a couple of weeks ago but on the way out the door, I got this big list and said hey go finish up,” shopper Michael Helms said.

A theme for many shoppers Thursday night who were fine with braving the rain to avoid the ice and snow on Friday.

“I’m a little scared of all the ice and the storm so trying to get everything done, but we’ll see if that happens,” Alexa Shahine, last-minute shopper

But for others like Chris Magill, the impending storm was news to him having just moved to Syracuse from Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Truthfully I didn’t even know there was a storm coming so I appreciate that. I’m just getting back into boots and jackets something I haven’t really had to use for the last eight years down south,” Chris Magill, shopper

But for those well versed in winter, they tell me this storm won’t put a stop to their holiday celebrations.