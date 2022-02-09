SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With the official green light from Governor Hochul, you’ll no longer have to remember your mask when you head into the store, but shoppers are feeling a mix of emotions about the decision.

For elementary school teacher George Moon, wearing a mask indoors is less about himself and more about his students.

“I just don’t know how to keep them protected if it’s where people can do whatever they want to do,” Moon said.

The indoor mask mandate is set to expire when the ⏰ strikes midnight here in New York, but how are shoppers feeling about this decision and will they ditch the masks or keep wearing them?



Something childcare provider Jennifer Britton can relate to.

“I will probably continue to wear my mask because I work with a population that can’t be vaccinated and I feel like it’s kind of my responsibility to protect them.” jennifer britton, childcare provider

As for shopper Emmisue Rogala, her mask will stay on too, but she said it’s for her own safety.

“I personally will still continue to wear masks because it’s to my benefit, I’m old, and I have health issues,” she said.

No matter your stance, Moon is hoping you think before you act.

“I just hope people use common sense, I mean I know it’s crazy right now and everyone has their opinions and they’re welcome to those opinions, but I just really hope people use common sense about this.” George Moon

What they can all agree on? Wanting to get back to a sense of normalcy.