Shoppers sit in line for hours to cash in on Thursday deals

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday was a big day for shopping at Destiny USA.

Customers lined up hours before stores opened. At Best Buy, one Syracuse man sat in his spot for nearly 18 hours to be first in line.

“First time we came here we had lawn chairs. Now we have zero gravity chairs,” Anderson said. “We bring the PlayStation and TV to play games all day.”

For about a month, retailers at the mall have featured deals and discounts with some as high as 70 percent off.

