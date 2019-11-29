Shoppers sit in line for hours to cash in on Thursday deals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday was a big day for shopping at Destiny USA.

Customers lined up hours before stores opened. At Best Buy, one Syracuse man sat in his spot for nearly 18 hours to be first in line.

This is Jerry Anderson. He’s been here since 11…..PM yesterday.



That’s right. It’ll be about 1️⃣8️⃣ hours in line.



FWIW, he’s buying for multiple people. #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/dIy19XxL2I — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) November 28, 2019

“First time we came here we had lawn chairs. Now we have zero gravity chairs,” Anderson said. “We bring the PlayStation and TV to play games all day.”

For about a month, retailers at the mall have featured deals and discounts with some as high as 70 percent off.

