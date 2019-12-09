Shoppingtown Mall gives two checks to Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county has just received two checks from Shoppingtown Mall.
The first check was for just over $110,000 to pay for school taxes for the 2019-2020 school year. The second check was for $25,000 and is the first payment owed to the county for back taxes totaling nearly $10 million.
The checks are a direct result of a temporary order from the Federal Bankruptcy Judge in Pittsburgh who has been hearing the case since the Mall filed for bankruptcy in August.
The judge has given a temporary value for Shoppingtown Mall of $4.5 million, but can reconsider that amount once a final ruling is made in the case.
The County Executive calls it “a small victory but a victory nonetheless.”
The entire ruling is below:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App