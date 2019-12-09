Shoppingtown Mall gives two checks to Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county has just received two checks from Shoppingtown Mall.

The first check was for just over $110,000 to pay for school taxes for the 2019-2020 school year. The second check was for $25,000 and is the first payment owed to the county for back taxes totaling nearly $10 million.

The checks are a direct result of a temporary order from the Federal Bankruptcy Judge in Pittsburgh who has been hearing the case since the Mall filed for bankruptcy in August.

The judge has given a temporary value for Shoppingtown Mall of $4.5 million, but can reconsider that amount once a final ruling is made in the case.

The County Executive calls it “a small victory but a victory nonetheless.”

The entire ruling is below:

