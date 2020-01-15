ShoppingTown Mall pays county & town taxes just hours before deadline

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With only a couple of hours left before the deadline, the ShoppingTown Mall paid a county and town tax bill for over $100,000.

This is now the fourth tax check in two months from the mall.

A federal bankruptcy judge in December ordered the mall to start making $25,000 monthly payments toward their tax debt and be current on their taxes.

So far, they have made two payments toward the debt and paid the current year’s school taxes and now county and town taxes.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected