ShoppingTown Mall pays county & town taxes just hours before deadline

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With only a couple of hours left before the deadline, the ShoppingTown Mall paid a county and town tax bill for over $100,000.
This is now the fourth tax check in two months from the mall.
A federal bankruptcy judge in December ordered the mall to start making $25,000 monthly payments toward their tax debt and be current on their taxes.
So far, they have made two payments toward the debt and paid the current year’s school taxes and now county and town taxes.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Steely Dan returning to Lakeview Amphitheater for another show
- House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, trial to follow
- Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets until end of January
- LockerRoom: Packers RG Billy Turner
- This fan’s Packers museum isn’t open to the public, so we’re taking you on a tour
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App