ShoppingTown Mall tenant auctioning off inventory

(WSYR-TV) — In about 10 days, a bankruptcy judge will have the chance to rule on Onondaga County’s deal to buy ShoppingTown Mall. Now, store owners at the mall are scrambling to move before they are kicked out.

On Thursday, one of those tenants brought NewsChannel 9 inside to see what she has left and shared her creative way to get rid of it all.

Terri Peters McGraw has more than 1,000 items in her high-end consignment gallery. When she moved in more than five years ago, she said ShoppingTown was already on the decline. But, Santa still visited Center Court and there was enough life for it to be a good home.

Bidding is now open and Terri suggests that bidders put in the maximum price that they are willing to pay, so the computer makes incremental bids on their behalf.

You can bid on items in her gallery by clicking here. The bidding will close item by item starting on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

If you buy an item, pick up days are Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Thursday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.