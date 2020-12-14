Shoppingtown Mall’s owners due back in bankruptcy court on Monday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shoppingtown Mall’s owners will be in bankruptcy court on Monday after the Onondaga County legislature unanimously approved the purchase of the mall from Moonbeam Capital.

The mall’s owners have reached an agreement with the county, the Town of DeWitt, and the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District to buy the run-down mall.

Everyone needed to have their approvals in place before they meet with the bankruptcy judge.