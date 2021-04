SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse police chief said ShotSpotter will be running again in the city beginning Wednesday at noon.

The technology detects the sound of gunfire from street poles and alerts police helping them respond quickly to the scene to help with injuries, if present, and the investigation.

Because of the revenue lost during the pandemic, ShotSpotter was cut from the city’s budget, but will be reinstated thanks to federal funding.