Shots fired at Liverpool hotel

Posted: / Updated:

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shots fired call at a hotel in Liverpool late Monday night.

The call first went out around 11:30 p.m. at the Homestead Suites by Hilton on Elwood Davis Road in Liverpool. Air 1 was dispatched at one point in search of a suspect. 

There is no word yet on if anyone was shot or if there are any injuries. NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

