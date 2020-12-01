Shots fired at Liverpool hotel

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shots fired call at a hotel in Liverpool late Monday night.

The call first went out around 11:30 p.m. at the Homestead Suites by Hilton on Elwood Davis Road in Liverpool. Air 1 was dispatched at one point in search of a suspect.

There is no word yet on if anyone was shot or if there are any injuries. NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.