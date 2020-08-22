16-year-old arrested after shots fired call turns into foot chase in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A shots fired called in Syracuse ended up with a 16-year-old leading Syracuse Police officers on a foot chase.
Officers were called to the area of Park Street and Oak Street around 8:30 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, a 34-year-old woman told them she was shot at. Not long after, officers tried to stop a potential suspect who took off.
That suspect had also thrown a loaded, untraceable handgun. The teen was later arrested and charged with the following:
- Reckless endangerment in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- Criminal use of a firearm
He is being held at Hillbrook Detention Center, according to police.
