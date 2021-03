NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of a shots fired incident in North Syracuse Saturday.

The police chief said multiple rounds were fired at a home on Hoytville Avenue.

There were no injuries to report and officials said no there is no danger to the public.

Two people of interest are in custody, and the police are looking for more.