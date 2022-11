SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Roberts Elementary School, along the 700 block of Glenwood Ave. according to Syracuse Police Department.

Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, many shell casings were found in the parking lot of the elementary school, which is part of the Syracuse City School District.

Police say nobody was hurt and there have been no arrests.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.