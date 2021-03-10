Shots fired incident on Thurgood Terrace being investigated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened on the 100-block of Thurgood Terrace in Syracuse.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the scene, where they found several casings.

A short time later, a 25-year-old man was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle. He had a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and is expected to be okay.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.