Shots fired on Spencer Road in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the Cty of Ithaca. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Friday from the 600-block of Spencer Road.
Police say two cars were reportedly speeding down the street while possibly shooting at each other.
The vehicles, a white SUV and a black Chrysler 300, fled the scene and police later found a bullet casing on the road.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, give Ithaca Police a call at (607) 272-3245.
