Shots fired overnight near Syracuse University, officials say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gunshots rang out near the campus of Syracuse University Saturday morning, according to an email sent out to students and staff.

The Department of Public Safety wrote that after an investigation, Syracuse Police have arrested a suspect. No injuries were reported.

Shots were initially reported at 1:40 a.m. and occurred on the 500 block of Euclid Avenue, near the intersection of Summer Avenue.

DPS as you contact them at (315) 443-2224 or SPD at (315) 442-5222 if you have any information about the shooting.