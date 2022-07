(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police, shots were fired on Saturday, July 23 around 2:53 a.m. at the 1100 block of South McBride Street in Downtown Syracuse.

Officers say they found many casings and a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.

Syracuse Police found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot in his leg. He was taken to Crouse Hospital and is expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.