Should school resource officers be removed from Syracuse city schools?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Should the Syracuse Police Department remove its officers from city schools? That’ll be part of a discussion Thursday night involving city leaders, members of the school district, the police department, and the People’s Agenda for Police Reform.

The main focus is on police reform. The forum will be held in the council chambers but it will be streamed live on Youtube for the public to see.

The group, Cuse Youth BLM, will be part of that conversation, too. They sent a list of demands to city leaders a few weeks ago, asking for the removal of SRO’s from city schools. To date, 13 Syracuse police officers work in city schools.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc spoke with Shukri Mohamed, the co-leader of Cuse Youth BLM, who also graduated from Nottingham High School in 2017.

When asked if she felt safer with the officers around, Mohamed said, “To be honest with you, no. If I felt unsafe at all, honestly, I would go to my teachers.”

Mohamed said many black and brown students feel uncomfortable with armed officers roaming the hallways. Instead, they’re calling for more mental health counselors or city leaders in the schools.

Mayor Ben Walsh is listening and he’s agreed to develop and implement a new model for school safety and security within the district.

In a press conference last Friday, Walsh said, “If it was solely up to the chief and would only impact the chief, again he’s made his position clear that he’ll take those officers and put them on the streets.

A spokesperson for the school district responded to the issue with the following statement.

We have heard the desire by some in our community to revisit the staffing of the School Resource Officers in our schools. We remain committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students and staff. The School Resource Officers play an important role in the safety and security of the school environment but the Board of Education and I are more than willing to participate in an open dialogue with our students, families, staff members and the Syracuse community to listen to their concerns. Spokesperson for the Syracuse City School District

The public forum will be taking place Thursday, July 2 at 6 p.m. To watch it live, click here.

