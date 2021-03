ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday expanded tax credits will be available through NY State of Health, New York's health plan marketplace. The expansion will result in more New Yorkers being eligible for financial assistance and reducing health insurance premiums in New York State.

Through the American Rescue Plan, increased tax credits are available to more than 150,000 consumers who are already enrolled in health insurance coverage, which lowers health care costs. Governor Cuomo also announced that the 2021 Open Enrollment Period will be extended to December 31, beyond the original May 15 extension.