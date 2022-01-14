Show your heart some love at Women For Winesense monthly event

Women For Winesense Finger Lakes wants you to show your heart some love this winter with wine. The national organization with two local chapters in the Central New York region host monthly events to engage new and returning members about the benefits of wine.

Donna Schlosser-Long is the national president of Women for Winesense and she says each event is a great way for likeminded people to come together and share good food and wine.

This month, the group will look beyond antioxidants to explore the social and human aspect of wine. Donna says there is far more to a glass of wine than its chemical components and it can be good for you too.

“A glass of wine with dinner is more than just a drink. It can bring joy to any day and when you’re happy you experience less stress, making your heart happy too,” Donna adds.

Women for Winesense Finger Lakes will host their ‘Heart Healthy Wines’ event on Monday, January 17th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Parkers Grille and TapHouse, located at 64 Fall Street in Seneca Falls. Member tickets are $45 and non-members are $55 to attend.

To learn more and to join, visit WomenForWinesense.org.