Showcasing life on Mars

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Gen. Mike Hall about the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover launch on Thursday.

Hall is the president and CEO of the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center in Big Flats, just outside of Elmira.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected