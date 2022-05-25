SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feeling comfortable through Thursday, but when does it rain again?

OVERNIGHT:

As the warm front moves to our north tonight, a breeze develops out of the southeast and there’s a very slight risk of a shower towards Thursday morning.

It’s a milder evening than what we’ve had earlier this week. Lows drop into the 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY:

Highs Thursday are expected to reach well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sun breaking through and a gusty southwest breeze.

There should be quite a few clouds around Thursday with a passing shower or two possible mainly north and west of Syracuse.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A slow moving cold front moves into the area towards Friday morning and into the day Friday. This results in a better chance of some rain and a few t-storms to end the week. Any storm that moves through Friday could be a bit strong with heavy rain (ponding, poor drainage flooding), gusty winds and hail.

It’s mild Thursday night with lows in the 60s followed by a slightly cooler, but muggier 70s kind of day Friday.

The Memorial Day weekend is looking more and more promising for drier weather, but the weekend may at least start somewhat unsettled.