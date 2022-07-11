SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We have been in the ‘sweet spot’ as far as summer weather is concerned this past weekend. However, it looks like heat and humidity are returning to kick off the new week.

OVERNIGHT:

After midnight there could be a few showers and storms moving in ahead of a slow moving cold front. The severe threat is low but any storm will have frequent lightning and some heavy downpours.

It’s a breezy and warm night and certainly uncomfortable without AC to sleep. Lows likely won’t drop any lower than the upper 60s to around 70.

TUESDAY:

While not as warm on Tuesday, it does turn out more humid as dew points climb well into the 60s. That increase in moisture and an approaching cold front lead to our best chance of showers and storms in almost a week.

We get a break from the showers and storms later in the morning but that also gives us a chance to warm back into the 80s. With it being humid plus the cold front getting closer, another round of storms likely to form early in the afternoon close to Syracuse then quickly move into Eastern New York by evening.

It is this round of storms that could cause some gusty, damaging winds and even some hail.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

For the most part Tuesday night is quiet with variable clouds and maybe a passing shower. It turns cooler and less humid during the night too.

Lows are expected to drop to between 60 and 65 with patchy fog possible too.

WEDNESDAY:

There is still the possibility of a few showers and storms into Wednesday with another reinforcing cold front/trough pushing in during the afternoon and evening. Thankfully, the severe threat very low.